New grabs for Pegasus

The DAF CF 450 trucks have Epsilon M125 grabs

The new vehicles at Stourbridge-based Pegasus are all 32-tonne DAF CF 450 trucks, mounted with Thompson tipper bodies and Epsilon M125 grabs.

Each truck is specified with a wacker carrier, which helps to stow the wacker plate that is used for compacting materials during construction jobs.

Supplied by MV Commercial on a three-year contract hire agreement, the tipper grabs are being used for repairs to gas, electric and water utilities’ infrastructure, mainly operating in the Midlands and the south of England.

The deal also includes two new service vans.

Pegasus transport manager Daniel Joyner said: “With emergency utilities work, we have to be on site quickly to carry out repairs. The last thing we need is for our vehicles to be off the road because of a mechanical issue. For our customers, reliability is all important and MV has again answered our call, delivering some outstanding new vehicles that will improve the efficiency of our business operations.”

MV Commercial has now supplied a third of the 84-strong fleet operated by Pegasus Grab Hire. With the ability to deliver specialist vehicles of all types, MV has also supplied hot boxes, tipper grabs and 7.5-tonne trucks to the company over the past four years.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk