New guidance for navigating BSA gateways

The Institution of Structural Engineers has published technical guidance for preparing the structural aspects of Gateways 2 and 3 submissions for higher risk buildings (HRBs).

The document – Structural submissions for higher-risk buildings under the Building Safety Act: guidance for Gateways 2 and 3 – details the statutory framework for such submissions for both newbuild and in-scope work to existing HRBs, and provides recommendations on content.

The Building Safety Act and secondary legislation have introduced three specific stop/go decision points or gateways:

Gateway 1 — at the planning application stage

Gateway 2 — at the design stage and before building work starts. Gateway 2 applications must demonstrate how the proposals comply with building regulations requirements.

Gateway 3 — at completion. Gateway 3 must demonstrate how the building work complies with building regulations requirements to provide assurance that buildings are safe to occupy.

IStructE technical director Patrick Hayes, one of the authors, said: “This is a critical process, so this guide supports structural engineers to prepare Gateways 2 and 3 submissions. These must verify that a building design complies with building regulations.

“Each gateway must be passed before a development can proceed to the next stage. This is therefore important guidance as in the UK approximately 2,000 HRBs are constructed annually – buildings at least seven stories /18 metres, and containing at least two residential units. There is also an existing stock of 12,500 HRBs for which new construction works need approval.”

The guide covers interlinked aspects of the Gateway 2 and 3 submission stages, such as the statutory framework, legal issues, recommended content, quality control and compliance, and the possible impact on design and procurement practices.

It is priced at £26.95 for IStructE members/£44.95 for non-members.

Hayes concluded: “The Building Safety Act introduced radical changes, including the building being seen as a system, that design is holistic, and that procurement does not compromise compliance and safety. Our guide takes all this into account so that professionals are informed and prepared.”

IStructE is also planning further guides to Building Safety Act requirements, including the safety case, golden thread and competence requirements for those working on HRBs.

