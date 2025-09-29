New head of construction at Irwin Mitchell

Vijay Bange

Vijay Bange brings more three decades of experience to Irwin Mitchell, having held senior leadership roles at Trowers & Hamlins and Pinsent Masons. Most recently, he was construction lead partner at Duane Morris in London.

His client base spans developers, contractors, subcontractors, consultants and manufacturers, with specific expertise in residential and commercial property, infrastructure, manufacturing, engineering, energy, and pharmaceuticals.

Bange said: “I’m thrilled to join Irwin Mitchell at such an exciting time of growth. The opportunity to shape and grow a national team, while leveraging my international network and sector experience, is something I’m looking forward to.”

Guy Sackett, national head of real estate at Irwin Mitchell, added: “Vijay is vastly experienced, and his appointment marks another step forward as we continue to grow our construction capabilities. His leadership, deep sector knowledge, and proven ability to build successful teams will be instrumental in helping us deliver even greater value to our clients. We’re delighted to welcome him to the firm.”

Bange’s arrival follows the recent recruitment of construction disputes partner Alex Delin from Fieldfisher, and supplements the non-contentious practice led by partner Robert Tunningley.

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