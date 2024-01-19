New head of technical for Galliford Try Environment

Stuart Barefield

Stuart Barefield is expected to ramp up Galliford Try’s activities in asset optimisation and asset performance to grow its water technologies business.

He joins from Nijhuis Saur Industries and has previously worked for Hyder Consulting and Wessex Water.

Galliford Try Environment managing director Mark Shadrick said: “This is a really exciting period for our Environment business, and I am delighted to welcome Stuart, with his extensive technical knowledge and broader expertise, to our team. With AMP8 business plan outcomes just around the corner, Stuart will provide key support to positioning Galliford Try in adjacent sectors to our traditional asset creation offering as we transition to a whole asset lifecycle contractor, operating from feasibility through design, construction and beyond.”

Stuart Barefield added: “Galliford Try has an enviable position in the water sector and I am delighted to join the business at a key time in the water sector calendar, as Galliford Try develops and expands its technical offerings.”

