Galliford Try Highways operations director Nick Culshaw

As operations director of Galliford Try Highways, Nick Culshaw replaces Bryan Kennedy who has chosen to leave the company at the end of January after just two years in the job

Duncan Elliott, managing director of Galliford Try Highways, said: “Our business has grown at a phenomenal pace following recent bidding successes such as the Highways England DIP [delivery integration partners] framework. Nick’s appointment will support further growth and strong business performance.”