New home for Henry Boot

Henry Boot's new offices at the top of the Isaacs Building in Sheffield

Henry Boot has taken 12,800 sq ft of space across the top three floors of the Isaacs Building, on Charles Street in Sheffield, which is close to the company’s original city centre headquarters on Moore Street, before it moved to Banner Cross Hall in 1933.

The newly-refurbished Isaacs Building offer Henry Boot staff 21st century office facilities, with collaboration zones, breakfast bars, cycle storage, changing facilities and shower rooms. It is also more energy efficient than the old hall, to help reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

The seven-storey Isaacs Building was built in 1905 by paperhanging merchant David Isaacs and has recently been refurbished and extended to provide more than 38,375 sq ft of workspace as part Sheffield’s Heart of the City development

Henry Boot chief executive Tim Roberts said: “As a business with over 137 years of history, we understand the importance of the need to adapt and evolve in order to progress and succeed. Our relocation epitomises this forward-thinking approach, marking a major investment in our people and reaffirming our commitment to minimising the environmental impact of our operations. We’re excited to have a new home that will help us to work towards our goals to achieve net zero by 2030, and empower our people to be happier, healthier and more successful in their work.”

The office fit-out was designed by Incognito and completed by ADT Workplace.

Henry Boot Group agreed the sale of Banner Cross Hall (below) to Davison Property Investments for redevelopment as new workspace in August.

Henry Boot’s old home was Banner Cross Hall [photo by Mick Knapton, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons]

