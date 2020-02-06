New home registrations level out

Private sector registrations were down 3% in 2019 but the affordable sector was up 13% and the build-to-rent sector a massive 57%

In 2019 the total number of new homes registered with the National House-Building Council’s warranty scheme, which represents about 80% of the market, reached 161,022 across the UK, up from 158,878 in 2018.

This made 2019 the strongest year for NHBC new home registrations since 2007, before the financial crash. NHBC registrations reached a low of 88,849 in 2009.

Growth in 2019 was driven by London, where new home registrations increased by 37%, with both the capital’s affordable/rental (+42%) and private housing markets (+33%) performing strongly.

Registrations in the build-to-rent market were up 57% in 2019 compared to 2018. New home completions in 2019 of 150,436 were also marginally up on the previous year (149,702).

There were 112,086 homes registered with NHBC in the private sector, compared to 115,584 in 2018.

There were 48,936 homes registered in the affordable sector, compared to 43,294 in the previous year.

Full regional breakdown of total new homes registered for 2019 compared to 2018:

NHBC - UK Registrations by Region England - Regions 2019 2018 NORTH EAST 5,828 6,375 NORTH WEST & MERSEYSIDE 16,210 18,086 YORKSHIRE & HUMBERSIDE 9,844 11,136 WEST MIDLANDS 15,496 13,299 EAST MIDLANDS 12,895 13,078 EASTERN 19,110 17,698 SOUTH WEST 12,725 14,240 LONDON 21,726 15,811 SOUTH EAST 25,496 26,766 TOTAL ENGLAND 139,330 136,489 SCOTLAND 12,268 12,093 WALES 4,769 5,448 NORTHERN IRELAND & ISLE OF MAN 4,655 4,848 TOTAL UK 161,022 158,878

NHBC data

