New hyperloop partnership focuses on shipping containers

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies will work with Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHLA), which operates the container terminal at the Port of Hamburg.

The aim is to develop and hyperloop transport system for seaport and inland shipping container operations. The project will begin with an initial study on connecting a cargo-based hyperloop system from an HHLA container terminal to container yards located further inland thereby expanding the port's capacity, reducing congestion and lowering the port’s carbon footprint.

The initial plan is to build a transfer station for testing purposes at an HHLA terminal in Hamburg. It would include an initial 100m cargo route along with a special freight capsule and loading dock.

"With the Hyperloop transport system, HHLA is pursuing the goal of developing an additional component of efficient logistic mobility solutions in Germany," said Angela Titzrath, chairwoman of HHLA's executive board. "As a gateway to the future, we want to employ innovative approaches to make a contribution towards relieving the strain on the transport infrastructure in and around the Port of Hamburg and to use the capacities of our terminal facilities in an even more efficient way."

"HHLA has a long history of innovation,” said Dirk Ahlborn, CEO and co-founder of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies. “Years before we were talking about self-driving vehicles, containers moved autonomously in Hamburg. Together, we will develop a complete system, that not only concentrates on speed and efficiency, but also takes into account the issues ports face in daily operation."