New Jersey tenders dedicated port for offshore wind

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has issued a request of qualifications (RFQ) for Construction Management Services related to the first-of-its-kind offshore wind manufacturing and marshalling facility. The RFQ includes a goal of awarding 15 percent of the total contract value to subcontractors, equipment lessors, and/or material suppliers that are minority-, women-, or veteran-owned.

“Offshore wind is a rapidly growing industry, and a wave of major projects is already planned along the East Coast,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan. “By providing purpose-built infrastructure that supports the industry’s unique needs, the New Jersey Wind Port will attract millions of dollars in investment and create thousands of good jobs for New Jersey residents. The RFQ issued today is an important step that moves us closer to realizing the economic and environmental benefits that an expanded offshore wind industry will bring to New Jersey, and the PLA and diversity benchmarks will ensure these benefits are available equitably to local workers and women- and minority-owned businesses.”

The New Jersey Wind Port – the first of its kind in the USA - will provide a location for essential staging, assembly and manufacturing activities related to offshore wind projects on the East Coast. The Wind Port has the potential to create up to 1,500 manufacturing, assembly, and operations jobs, as well as hundreds of construction jobs in New Jersey, said NJEDA.

Construction of the New Jersey Wind Port is planned in two phases, beginning in 2021. Phase 1 will comprise the development of an approximately 30-acre site to accommodate marshalling activities and an approximately 35-acre component manufacturing site. Phase 2 adds a further 150 acres or more to accommodate expanded marshalling activities and extensive manufacturing facilities for turbine components like blades and nacelles.

The RFQ seeks to identify a construction manager at risk (CM) to perform both pre-construction and construction services to execute NJEDA’s proposed design.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk