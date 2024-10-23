New Komatsu dealer for Staffordshire

Gary Johnson, director of Johnsons of Cheadle

Johnsons will be offering the full range of Komatsu Utility machines and agricultural specification wheeled loaders in Staffordshire.

The Komatsu Utility range includes mini and midi excavators, wheeled excavators, skid steers and wheeled loaders.

Johnsons of Cheadle has been established within the agricultural sector for nearly 30 years.

MKL managing director Brian Graham said: “Johnsons of Cheadle offers local expertise and knowledge to increase the coverage and support to customers in Staffordshire. They will deliver a quality service to Komatsu Utility customers”.

Johnsons director Gary Johnson said: “Myself and the team at Johnsons of Cheadle are delighted to be working alongside MKL. We are excited by the prospect of what the future holds, particularly offering our customers the high-quality machines that Komatsu are renowned for.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk