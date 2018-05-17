New leader for HS2 contractor

Align JV has appointed Daniel Altier as its new project director to lead the delivery of the C1 work package of the High Speed 2 rail project.

The Align joint venture of Bouygues Travaux Publics, Sir Robert McAlpine and VolkerFitzpatrick has a £965m contract to build the Chiltern Tunnel and Colne viaduct.

Daniel Altier takes over leadership of Align from Jérôme Furgé, who has returned to Bouygues TP to run its UK business development division.

Daniel Altier has recently completed the LianTang tunnel mega-project in Hong Kong with Bouygues subsidiary Dragages. Other previous projects include the Lok Ma Chau, Ocean's Park, West Drainage and Liantang projects in Hong Kong, as well as the FerJijel high speed line in Algeria, and the Dublin Port Tunnel in Ireland.

He said: “HS2 is one of the most important high-speed rail projects in the world, and I am proud to be entrusted with such a challenging and inspiring enterprise.”

“I’ve inherited a team of closely collaborative and expert individuals at Align, all of whom share boundless enthusiasm for the communities we serve, and the innovative thinking that goes behind the design and delivery of this momentous legacy for Britain’s future.”

Align’s Lot C1 package of works consists of 21.6km of high speed rail infrastructure in a rural environment. This will include a 3.37km viaduct, 15.75km twin-bored tunnel and five vent shafts handling both intervention and tunnel ventilation facilities.

Until the end of 2018, the team is working with design partners Jacobs and Ingerop on the development of the scheme design. Stage two, design and build, starts in early 2019 and runs until 2023.