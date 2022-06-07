New leadership for Crest Nicholson Midlands

Jamie Thompson (left) and Tim Brickley

Tim Brickley is the new Midlands regional managing director for Crest Nicholson. Jamie Thompson is now land director for the region and Jonathan Earp is commercial director for the Midlands.

Tim Brickley has held senior positions at Persimmon Homes and Taylor Wimpey and was most recently regional managing director of Avant Homes in the Midlands.

Jamie Thompson has also worked for Persimmon before, as land manager, as well as Seven Homes and most recently Tilia Homes, where he was head of land.

Jonathan Earp joined Crest Nicholson last September as a group commercial projects manager from Bellway Homes. Before that he spent seven years with PM Harris as contracts manager.

Chief executive Peter Truscott said: “Tim, Jamie and Jonathan together bring a wealth of experience in the planning and construction of high-quality homes in the Midlands. Their appointment reinforces our commitment to growth in the region and will help us in securing quality land parcels and reach our target of delivering 4,000 much-needed homes every year.”

