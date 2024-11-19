New leadership for Tony Gee

Alasdair Fowler

From January 2025 Alasdair Fowler will be chief executive of Tony Gee LLP as well as UK managing director

Executive managing director Chris Young will take up a new position as chair of Tony Gee’s executive board, overseeing strategy.

Tony Gee expects its UK operations to remain the largest part of the business but feels the needs for a new structure to be able to take better advantage of international opportunities.

Alasdair Fowler joined Tony Gee & Partners in 2011 from Grontmij (now Sweco) as infrastructure director, later becoming executive director.

He said: “The change at Tony Gee will be good for our clients and for our very talented and dedicated team. It will help to ensure Tony Gee continues to innovate and provide sustainable and market leading consultant engineering services across all the sectors we operate in.”

Chris Young said: “These changes will drive the continued success and growth of Tony Gee across all disciplines and locations. It’s an exciting time for everyone here, but although we are becoming a bigger player, we will maintain our distinctive culture and values wherever we operate around the world.”

