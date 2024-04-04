New leadership team for Brandon Hire Station

Mark Hamilton

Mark Hamilton took over as managing director of Brandon Hire Station in September 2023, two months after joining the business from M Group Services.

He has since promoted regional director Jon Mugridge to director of operations and recruited three others to form a new senior leadership team for Vp’s chain of tool hire shops.

Steve Davies joins Brandon Hire Station as director of sales from SIG Distribution, with 26 years of experience in the builder's merchant sector.

Also joining Brandon Hire Station is Antony Draper from Go Plant Fleet Services as director of safety, health, environment and quality (SHEQ) and more than 20 years of health & safety management experience.

The fifth and final member of the new senior leadership team is director of finance Rich Reed who previously worked for 15 years for KCOM (Kingston Communications, as was) in Hull.

Mark Hamilton said: "This new senior leadership team has been tasked with keeping Brandon Hire Station at the top of the industry sector by introducing innovative products and services as well as providing digital tools, all aimed at helping us deliver an exceptional, added-value experience to our customers."

