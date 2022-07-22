Window boxes to give new life to tired Blackfriars block

HOK's plan for Fleet House [image ©pixelflakes]. Fleet House as it is now, the before shot, can be seen below.

Fleet House, at 8-12 New Bridge Street EC4, was acquired by Belgian real estate group Atenor in April 2022 as its first project in London.

Refurbishment plans have been drawn up for Atenor by the London studio of architecture practice HOK.

As the images here show, the installation of window boxes constitute a prominent key part of the transformation.

The building is close to Blackfriars Station and within the Fleet Street Conservation Area.

HOK’s design retains 80% of the existing structure and features a planted façade, a range of outdoor spaces and a new public passageway, Bridewell Passage, that will connect Bridewell Place to Bride Lane, improve access to nearby Bridewell Theatre and St Bride’s Church.

The interior will maximise daylight and views, and provide flexible workspace.

“Our approach has reimagined a tired existing building into an exciting place of work through a development that is kind to the environment, respectful of its place while future proofing the site,” said HOK design principal David Weatherhead. “In addition, the design retains 80% of the existing structure and features a high-performance façade that will reduce operational energy use while respecting its historic context.”

Eoin Conroy, Atenor’s UK director, said: “The opportunity to reposition Fleet House aligns with our mission to bring Atenor’s track-record to London and provide with it a leading-edge occupier experience which is sustainable, aesthetically pleasing and focused on user well-being.”

Image from Google Street View

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk