New Liebherrs for Weldex

The LR 11000 on its way to Weldex in Scotland

The new cranes range in lifting capacities from 60 tonnes to 1,000 tonnes.

An LR 11000, rated at 1,000 tonnes capacity, was shipped from Liebherr’s Ehingen factory in Germany at the start of November. It is the second crane of this type in the Weldex fleet.

In addition an LR 1600/2 and an LR 1500 as well as two LTR 1100 telescopic boom cranes have also arrived from the Ehingen factory.

Six LTR 1060 telescopic crawler cranes will follow in February.

Meanwhile, Liebherr’s crane factory in Nenzing, Austria has supplied two LR 1300 cranes, two LR 1160 models and an LR 1130.

Weldex boss Dougie McGilvray said: “It is important for us to keep our product range right up to date. We have a long term partnership with Liebherr. Not only are the products outstanding, they are matched by the after-sales service. For that reason we will continue to buy cranes from Liebherr.”

Weldex was founded by the McGilvray family in Inverness in 1979 and became the UK's biggest crawler crane fleet operator. Private equity firm Dunedin Capital Partners took majority ownership in 2010 for £55m.