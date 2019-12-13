New lighting towers at Speedy

Some of Speedy's new lighting

Speedy has bought 300 solar-powered lighting towers and 800 Towerlight VB9 LED+ units.

The company now has a fleet of 3,500 lighting towers for hire as well as 16,500 general lights.

Julian Perrott, group asset management director at Speedy, predicted: “Solar lighting will become the norm on construction sites across the UK as more businesses pledge to meet the government’s zero-carbon target. But it will also be key in helping customers position themselves to meet the increasingly stringent sustainability requirements of public and private sector tenders.

“We’re focused on continuing our investment to ensure we can meet this rising demand and ensure we can provide our customers with the services they need at the click of a button through our digital capability.”

