New managers at machinery movers

Andy Booth (left) and Paula Law in front of Merritt’s 58-tonne capacity JMG MC-580 pick & carry crane

Andy Booth joins Merritts Machinery Logistics as operations manager and Paula Law joins as QHSE co-ordinator, in charge of quality control, health & safety and environmental matters.

Andy Booth previously worked as a supply chain and logistics manager for a construction company. In his new role he will be responsible for ensuring that Merritts have the systems, procedures, people and equipment in place to provide a high level machinery moving service to its clients.

Paula Law previously served in the army for more than 20 years. She will work with the finance and health & safety teams to ensure that Merritts provides a work environment that is safe for all employees, contractors, customers and members of the public.

Andy Booth said: “Merritts will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022 and this long trading history has enabled the company to develop an outstanding reputation within the industry. This was a big attraction for me and during the recruitment process I also got the impression that the business places a big focus on people. Since I started, I have certainly found everyone to be helpful and friendly in their willingness to work as a team and deliver a high-quality service to clients.”

Paula Law added: “I’ve been very impressed with the existing processes and systems that are in place and the professional approach that is adopted. I can’t wait to roll my sleeves up and continue to help Merritts assist clients to carry out new heavy machinery removals, installations, factory relocations and production line changes in a safe and compliant manner.”

