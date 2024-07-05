New managing director for Anglian Demolition

Ryan Marshall (left) with Lee Storer

Ryan Marshall, director of waste and recycling, has been promoted to joint managing director of Anglian Demolition & Asbestos.

He will be working alongside Lee Storer, existing managing director and founder of Anglian.

Ryan Marshall joined Anglian in September 2022 as senior environment and waste manager, before being promoted into a director role in December 2023. As co-managing director, he will focus on driving growth in the waste business and continuing to systemise and optimise Anglian's business divisions and support functions.

After a transition period of six to nine months, he is expected to assume sole managing director role in 2025, with Lee Storer becoming executive chairman.

Lee Storer, who set up the business in 2007, said: “This is an exciting step forward and reflects the board’s ambition for growth and our desire to build an outstanding business, providing opportunities for staff to grow, develop and be part of a company that we are all proud of. Ryan has been instrumental in driving forward our waste division since joining us in 2022 and I am pleased to be working alongside him in the joint managing director role as we transition into the next phase at Anglian.”

Ryan Marshall added: “Anglian is a fantastic business which has been trading successfully for 17 years and has exceptional potential for future growth. I am looking forward to taking the helm with Lee as we build out our ambitions of being the contracting, waste and recycling partner of choice across East Anglia.”

Anglian Demolition & Asbestos turned over £13m last year. It is part of a group that includes Anglian Scaffolding, Anglian Earthworks & Remediation, Anglian Waste Recycling, Anglian Metal Recycling and Anglian Skip Hire.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk