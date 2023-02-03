New MD at modular housing manufacturer

Dan Selby

Dan Selby joined the company as operations manager in 2020 and was instrumental in setting up the production facility at Jade Park, in Murton, near Seaham.

CoreHaus is a joint venture between public sector procurement agency Fusion21 and Carlton & Co Group, the parent company of northeast house-builder Homes by Carlton.

CoreHaus has delivered its first affordable modular homes for Believe Housing in conjunction with regional housebuilder Homes by Carlton and says that it is now ready to scale production at the County Durham facility, with a £20m pipeline of affordable housing projects spanning the north of England and into Scotland.

Dan Selby said: “It’s been a pleasure to head up operations for the company over the last two years and be directly involved in everything from launching the factory and building the team to developing the product and securing our first commercial projects. I’m looking forward to building on the strong foundations we have in place and driving this next phase of growth.”

Chairman John Beckford added: "Dan has been with the business since the start and has a wealth of modular manufacturing and construction experience. Before becoming an integral part of the CoreHaus team, Dan held senior positions with Robertson Timber Engineering and Moduloft and is very well placed to lead the business moving forward.”

