New MD at Morgan Sindall Property Services

Pat Boyle has taken over from Alan Hayward

The appointment of Pat Boyle follows the resignation of Alan Hayward as managing director last week after six years in the job.

In a stock market trading update today, Morgan Sindall said that this division had been underperforming recently.

“In Property Services, margin has been impacted by disappointing contract delivery despite the expected higher level of revenue,” it said, in what was an otherwie benign trading update.

Morgan Sindall Property Services is the repairs and maintenance division of Morgan Sindall Group. It provides planned and reactive maintenance to more than 200,000 domestic properties nationwide and has a portfolio of large-scale refurbishment programmes for local authorities and social housing landlords.

The company refurbishes and modernises approximately 10,000 homes and completes more than 300,000 repairs a year, it says.

