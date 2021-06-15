New MD for Birmingham consultancy

Andrew Thornley

Founder Paul Boileau, a civil engineer who set up Brookbanks Consulting in 1997, is becoming group managing director of his various interests, including development company Paviliongate and SVM Consulting Engineers, a mechanical & electrical consultancy.

Andrew Thorley joined Paul Boileau in January 2020 as operations and executive director and now becomes managing director of Brookbanks.

Companies House filing show that, prior to Andrew Thorley’s arrival, Brookbanks Consulting had just one employee, although the business was successful enough to pay out a dividend of more than £2m to its owner in 2019.

“I am really proud to lead the company through the next stages of its development,” the new managing director said.

Paul Boileau said: “We have established and exciting plans to continue this successful journey and I am really looking forward to working closely with Andrew and the wider teams in the years to come.”

