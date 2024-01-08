New MD for Caddick Civil Engineering

Simon Martin

Chartered surveyor Simon Martin joins Caddick Civil Engineering following 18 years as group business development director at Durham-based MGL Group.

His brief is to grow the business beyond its home turf of Yorkshire across the northeast, northwest and the midlands, in line with parent company Caddick Construction’s growth aspirations.

During his time at MGL Group, Simon led a team that gained positions on a number of public sector frameworks, and more recently was involved in securing a major contract on the delivery of SeAH Wind, the largest monopile factory in the world at Teesworks.

The business’ growth strategy will also include work in new sectors, building on the current portfolio of residential and commercial contracts to also include industrial and logistics as well as exploring work in ports and defence.

Simon Martin said: “I am very excited about this new chapter in my career and to be entrusted with the incredible opportunity to grow Caddick Civil Engineering. My first priority has been to visit all of our sites, meet the teams and see for myself the knowledge, high standards of work and commitment to health and safety that make this such a fantastic business.

“Caddick Civil Engineering’s success in Yorkshire is something we’re very excited to replicate in the northeast, northwest and midlands. Fundamental to this are our people. My priority is nurturing the team, and building on the business’ achievements to ensure we retain our high quality and operational standards.

“Our growth will be organic and sustainable as we expand our availability to key clients in targeted regions where there is appetite for a solid, financially stable and expert civil engineering partner to work alongside both our colleagues at Caddick Construction and the wider industry.”

Caddick Construction Group managing director Paul Dodsworth added: “Offering ourselves as a construction partner with a civil engineering business under one umbrella creates value, efficiency and continuity for our clients. Simon will be a true asset as the new MD of Caddick Civil Engineering; he has extensive knowledge in remediation and regeneration, he operates with integrity and enthusiasm and is passionate about delivering quality for our clients. I’m delighted to welcome Simon to the team and look forward to working with him to expand our civil engineering offer across our key regions.”

