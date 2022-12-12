New MD for Gleeson Land

Guy Gusterson

Guy Gusterson has more than 25 years of industry experience, including 16 at St Modwen Properties, which he left earlier this year.

He succeeds James Pitt, who held the role for three years and been with the company for more than 12 years.

At St Modwen, Guy Gusterson was a member of the executive committee and latterly managing director for strategic land & regeneration. Before St Modwen, he was with Crest Nicholson and Laing Homes.

MJ Gleeson chief executive James Thomson said: “With a wealth of sector experience, Guy will accelerate Gleeson Land’s growth once market conditions normalise and continue to build on its track record of success and strong industry relationships.”

Guy Gusterson himself said of Gleesons: ”As one of the country’s largest land promotion businesses, I have long-admired the company, which is primed for growth once macro-economic conditions improve. I am very much looking forward to playing my part in this exciting future growth.”

