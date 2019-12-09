New MD for Hampshire Plant

Graham Hawkins

AFI acquired Hampshire Plant & Access (HPA) in 2015 from its founder, David Meadham. It has now promoted sales director Graham Hawkins to the newly created role of managing director.

Graham Hawkins joined HPA in February 2018. He had previously worked for A-Plant for nine years, including five years as sales director, and six years with Hewden Stuart as a sales manager.

AFI chief executive David McNicholas said: “Graham has over 20 years’ experience in the industry and he has made a real success of his appointment as HPA sales director. This promotion is a natural progression. We will support him to deliver a growth strategy and expansion plans including more locations and wider coverage for HPA into 2020 and we are excited by the potential growth opportunities in HPA.”

As well as powered access, HPA’s hire fleet includes excavators, telehandlers, dumpers and other plant.

