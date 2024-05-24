New MD for Harron Homes

Harron Homes group managing director James Poynor

James Poynor, 51, joins Harron Homes from Taylor Wimpey, where he was manging director of its Manchester operations. He has previously worked for Redfrow, Countrywide and Barratt.

Harron Homes was founded in Yorkshire in 1993. It builds family homes across Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire from its two regional offices in Leeds and Barlborough (near Chesterfield).

James Poynor said: “I was already familiar with Harron Homes and impressed by the beautiful designs and handpicked locations. Having now spent time getting to know the people behind the scenes I’m inspired by the commitment and desire to succeed.

“This is a great opportunity for me to influence the business and play a more strategic role in how Harron evolves at what is a key moment in our sector. Challenges in the market are really putting housebuilders to the test and now is the time to unlock the potential of the business by putting the customer centre stage.

“I’m looking to drive consistency, develop our offering and ultimately grow our operational area making Harron the employer and housebuilder of choice. With a strong heritage, ability to be agile when needed and a reputation for building in the most sought after locations we have the foundations of a very exciting future.”

