New MD for HG Construction

Greg Purkiss

Commercial director Greg Purkiss has been promoted to managing director at HG Construction in the final phase of a corporate restructure.

Purkiss joined the company in 2000 as a trainee quantity surveyor.

In his new role, he will work alongside chief executive Adam Quinn to oversee and manage all business operations across the UK.

HG Construction was formed through a management buyout of the construction arm of property developer Hunting Gate in 2020 by Chris Benham and Kevin Quinn.

Adam Quinn, son of Kevin Quinn, took over as chief executive from Chris Benham in July 2022.

Purkiss’ appointment comes following significant structural changes across the business over the past year, with the establishment of a new operational board and appointment of dedicated construction directors with regional responsibility.

Purkiss said: “I have been with the company for 24 years and during that time the business has changed greatly, but its values of customer focus, quality, collaboration and communication have remained constant. The structure of the business has transformed to ensure we continue to deliver on our commitment to on-time delivery and remain at the forefront of the sector. I am passionate about the success of HG Construction and am thrilled to be playing a part in shaping its future.”

Chris Martin has been promoted to take the place of Purkiss as commercial director. He has been with HG for nine years.

Chief executive Adam Quinn said: “Welcoming Greg into the role of MD is the final piece of our strategic restructuring plan. With proven leadership and management skills, Greg has been an integral factor to the growth and success of the company and is the ideal candidate to take up the challenges of this role. Chris Martin is a worthy successor to Greg, taking up the role of commercial director and continuing to drive efficiencies and high standards across our commercial operations. I have no doubt that both will continue to flourish in their new roles and look forward to working closely with Greg and Chris to successfully deliver the next phase in our strategic plan.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk