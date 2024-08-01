New MD for H+H UK

Steve Chesney

Steve Chesney takes over in September 2024 as managing director of H+H UK from Calum Forsyth, who will then become non-executive chairman.

Steve Chesney joins H+H from Woods Air Movement, a manufacturer of industrial fans and part of the Swedish Fläkt Group, where he was managing director. He has nearly 30 years’ experience in the building services sector, with such companies as Weir, Crane and Beck & Pollitzer.

“I am hugely excited about the future of the H+H business in the UK and, indeed, for the construction sector as a whole,” he said. “In taking over the role I am absolutely committed to upholding the values and principles that have made the company a leader in its field and will build on the work done over many years to foster a culture of excellence, innovation and collaboration.

“I must also extend my sincere appreciation to Calum for his leadership and dedication to H+H. There is a very strong foundation on which to build.”

Calum Forsyth said: “The last few years have brought unprecedented challenges. I am proud of the resilience and adaptability of H+H UK and of how it has maintained its position right at the heart of UK housebuilding. The company is poised and ready for the opportunities that a new government, focused on the need to deliver more housing, can bring. I am absolutely confident that Steve’s experience and enthusiasm for the sector will enable H+H to capitalise immediately on those opportunities.”

