New MD for Mick George Contracting

William East

William East becomes managing director of Mick George Contracting after three years as projects director.

He takes over from Michael George, who is now group managing director.

The contracting division is projected to turn over £55m this year across its earthworks, demolition and environmental activities, with projects including a £31m package of works on the M1 smart motorway scheme in Northamptonshire for Highways England.

Total turnover for the Mick George group last year (ending 30th September 2020) was £173m, from which it made £11.2m proft before tax. Aside from contracting services, the group is engaged in aggregates, waste management and readymix concrete supply.

