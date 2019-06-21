New MD for Polypipe Building Services

Andrew Cullum

Andrew Cullum moves across to join the Polypipe Building Services team from Polypipe Civils to take over from Simon Howard, who after five years as its managing director now becomes divisional managing director for Polypipe’s UK and international commercial focused business.

Andrew Cullum, a civil engineer, has been with Polypipe since 2000. He now oversees a seven-member management team, responsible for the manufacturing operation at Polypipe Building Service’s Aylesford site in Kent, and the strategic direction of the company.

He said: “This is an exciting time to be joining the Polypipe Building Services team. The company is changing its organisational structure to support a greater focus on operational innovation and continuous improvements which I believe will offer our customers a range of services better designed to ease the challenges faced by contractors and consultants on many construction sites.”