New MD for Spadeoak

Victoria Smith

Victoria Smith, who has been with Aggregate Industries for more than 15 years, will take up her new position as Spadeoak’s managing director from 2nd November, replacing long-serving Dave Dawe. She will also join the senior leadership team of Aggregate Industries’ contracting division.

Victoria Smith began her career in the industry with Lafarge before joining Aggregate Industries in 2005, initially in internal sales. Most recently she was general manager of its Express Asphalt business.

Spadeoak specialises in sports, civils and surfacing products to the education, retail, commercial and residential sectors.

She said: “I’m delighted to be taking on this new chapter in my career at Aggregate Industries and working together as a team to not only navigate the current challenges facing the sector but also capitalise on the exciting opportunities in the coming years. As experts in our field, I’m looking forward to being part of the strategic growth of Spadeoak in which we continue to not only meet, but exceed customer service and expectation.”

Paddy Murphy, managing director of Aggregate Industries’ contracting division, said: “We welcome Victoria to Spadeoak, and my senior management team, and look forward to her bringing a huge amount of customer focus, expertise and experience to the business. Her understanding of Aggregate Industries, its products and services are second to none. This will only boost and heighten the continuous excellent customer service we provide across the array of sectors we work with.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk