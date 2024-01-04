New MD for Torsion Homes

Ian Worthington

Ian Worthington is tasked with bringing forward six new housing schemes that Torsion is developing, with a combined gross development value (GDV) of £38m.

He joined, or rather re-joined, Torsion back in the autumn from ISG, where had been a commercial manager for the previous two years. Before that he was with NG Bailey for three years and worked for Torsion as a quantity surveyor between 206 and 2018.

“I’m delighted to lead the Torsion Homes business and see huge potential for growth over the next few years,” Ian Worthington said. “We already have 2024 off to a strong start by securing six schemes with a combined GDV of £38m. We are now focused on delivering these projects whilst developing a number of exciting new opportunities and progressing the project pipelines.”

Torsion Group chief executive Dan Spencer said: “We are excited about the growth of Torsion Homes and, as part of this, we have invested in attracting exceptional people. We are pleased to welcome Ian back into the Torsion team as managing director of Torsion Homes. With his existing knowledge of our business, combined with new ideas, we are very positive about the future success of Torsion Homes.

“With interest rates looking as though they have peaked and strong pent-up demand from homebuyers still there, we are confident that Ian and his team will achieve great things over the next few years.”

