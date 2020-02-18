  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue February 18 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. New MDs at Vp

New MDs at Vp

1 hour Vp plc has appointed new managing directors for its Groundforce and TPA businesses.

Paul Donovan, Groundforce UK & Ireland managing director
Paul Donovan, Groundforce UK & Ireland managing director

Paul Donovan moves across to Groundforce UK & Ireland as managing director from sister company TPA, the portable and temporary roadways hire business, where he had also been MD.

He succeeds Dan Coen who left Groundforce last summer to join Socotec UK as infrastructure managing director.

David Walkden, who joined TPA three years ago from Eve Trakway, is promoted to managing director of TPA, in Paul Donovan’s place.

David Williams remains in overall charge, however, as managing director of both Groundforce and TPA.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »