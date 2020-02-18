New MDs at Vp

Paul Donovan, Groundforce UK & Ireland managing director

Paul Donovan moves across to Groundforce UK & Ireland as managing director from sister company TPA, the portable and temporary roadways hire business, where he had also been MD.

He succeeds Dan Coen who left Groundforce last summer to join Socotec UK as infrastructure managing director.

David Walkden, who joined TPA three years ago from Eve Trakway, is promoted to managing director of TPA, in Paul Donovan’s place.

David Williams remains in overall charge, however, as managing director of both Groundforce and TPA.

