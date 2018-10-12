New member joins Construction Scotland leadership group

Stirling-based Superglass manufactures glass mineral wool insulation products. Before joining the company in 2013, Munro spent 16 years in senior management roles with NCR Corporation, and was previously managing director of the education division at Havelock Europa. He also chairs the Mineral Wool Manufacturers Association (MIMA) and is a Stirling city commissioner.

Munro said: “I am delighted to join Construction Scotland’s Industry Leadership Group at what is a very exciting time for the organisation, as it prepares to launch its new strategy. It’s important that the ILG represents the views of the entire construction industry, including supply chain companies like Superglass.”

Ken Gillespie, chair of Construction Scotland’s ILG said: “It’s great to be able to welcome Ken onto the group. Through his many years in senior roles in manufacturing and construction, he brings a wealth of experience to the table. Following TechnoNICOL’s investment in Superglass, Ken now has an international role, and his success reinforces the ambition that we should be striving for here in Scottish construction. He joins a passionate and committed team who are all very much looking forward to putting our new industry strategy into action.”

The ILG is formally recognised by the Scottish government and its agencies as the representative voice of the industry in Scotland, said the organisation. It brings together key figures from the private and public sector to drive sector growth and industry-wide collaboration.

Construction Scotland describes its ambition as being to support the development and growth of a more sustainable, productive, innovative and profitable construction industry, and to enhance the sector’s relevance and contribution to the growth of the Scottish economy.