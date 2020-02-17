New members join construction innovation board

The board provides industry-driven guidance and direction to CSIC. When looking to expand the board this year, there was a conscious effort to seek out new and diverse voices from across industry and its client base.The new representatives include Anne Johnstone, who has over 18 years’ experience in environment, energy and corporate sustainability across the construction industry; Alexander Holt, who is passionate about the benefits of digital transformation within the sector; and architect and government advisor Lynne Sullivan Architect, who is a champion of low- and zero-carbon building.

The board has chosen specialists from across the industry to help CSIC achieve its mission to drive innovation and cultural change across the Scottish construction industry and to support the delivery of a five-year strategy. The strategy is designed to address four key areas: culture change, digital transformation, accelerating industrialisation and building sustainably, all of which integrate around the need to support a target for the sector of net zero carbon emissions by 2045.

Six women were among the 11 new board additions, with a seventh joining as a stakeholder observer. The appointments treble the number of women members now involved with the CSIC board.

The new board members are:

Stewart Brown, assistant director of property & capital planning at NHS Health Facilities Scotland.

Stewart Dalgarno, director of product development at Stewart Milne Group;

Paul Dodd, head of infrastructure technology at Scottish Futures Trust;

Jo Green, chief officer, performance and innovation at SEPA;

Alexander Holt, founder of CivTech;

Anne Johnstone, partner and head of environment, energy and sustainability at Hollis;

Mandy Mair, performance team lead at Scottish Water;

Andrew Mallice, managing director of Hart Builders;

Emma Marriott, director of Emma Marriott Consulting;

Madeline Smith, head of strategy, the Innovation School at Glasgow School of Art; and

Lynne Sullivan, founder of LSA Studio.

The 11 new board members join chair John Forster, CSIC chief executive Stephen Good and industry experts Mark Farmer, Alison Watson, David Philp, Jeanette McIntyre, Sara Thiam and Steve Petrie, bringing the number serving on the board up to 19.

Margaret Watson (sector lead for construction, forestry and timber technologies at Scottish Enterprise) joins Gary Bannon of the Scottish Funding Council, Steven Hutcheon of Highlands & Islands Enterprise and Andy McGoff from Edinburgh Napier University as CSIC’s funding partner observers.

CSIC board chair John Forster said: “As a board we have a collective wealth of experience and are increasingly well equipped and motivated to deliver CSIC’s aims for our industry. We have big ambitions for the future, focusing on the cultural barriers across the industry and will aim to address issues like new innovative procurement models, diversity and inclusion, internationalisation, collaboration, productivity and investment in R&D and innovation.

“We have a unique opportunity at CSIC to harness Scotland’s innovation capacity. The 11 new board appointments represent some of the finest expertise available across the industry and will be instrumental in building a sustainable, dynamic and opportunity-focused Scottish construction industry fit for the 21st century and capable of leading the world in tackling climate change.”

