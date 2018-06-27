New Milford Waterfront plans approved

Milford Haven

The Port received a resolution to grant planning consent in 2015, however since then a number of amendments have been made following further feasibility studies and changes in market conditions.

The revised Milford Waterfront development now has outline planning consent, subject to agreeing a Section 106 agreement.

The previous £70m plans were centred largely on a retail development but as a result of market changes the development will now be leisure-led and a food store has been replaced with an indoor leisure facility. Other amendments include the retention of a listed building thanks to changes made to the entrance to the development.

Milford Haven is Wales’ busiest port and handles around 20% of Britain’s seaborne trade in oil and gas.

Neil Jenkins, development director at the Port of Milford Haven, said: “We’re delighted that the planning committee has granted a resolution for outline consent for the Milford Waterfront development. This support means we can now progress with our plans on a phased basis to create a unique year-round visitor destination with a vibrant trading and living environment.”