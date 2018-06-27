PortmanPortman
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Thu July 19 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. New Milford Waterfront plans approved

New Milford Waterfront plans approved

27 Jun Revised plans for a £100m development at the Port of Milford Haven have been approved by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Milford Haven
Milford Haven

The Port received a resolution to grant planning consent in 2015, however since then a number of amendments have been made following further feasibility studies and changes in market conditions.

The revised Milford Waterfront development now has outline planning consent, subject to agreeing a Section 106 agreement.

The previous £70m plans were centred largely on a retail development but as a result of market changes the development will now be leisure-led and a food store has been replaced with an indoor leisure facility. Other amendments include the retention of a listed building thanks to changes made to the entrance to the development.

Milford Haven is Wales’ busiest port and handles around 20% of Britain’s seaborne trade in oil and gas.

Neil Jenkins, development director at the Port of Milford Haven, said: “We’re delighted that the planning committee has granted a resolution for outline consent for the Milford Waterfront development. This support means we can now progress with our plans on a phased basis to create a unique year-round visitor destination with a vibrant trading and living environment.”

 

 

MPU

More News Channels