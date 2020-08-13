New mobile tower cranes for Ainscough

Left to right are Liebherr GB managing director Richard Everist, Ainscough heavy cranes director Andrew Spink and Liebherr sales manager Shola Russell with the new crane

The MK88-4.1 is a self-erecting tower crane that includes a one-person assembly and remote control capability for all functions.

A maximum radius of 45.0 metres and hook height of 59.1 metres, combined with travel dimensions of 2.75 x 15.94 metres and a 45-metre jib, enable it to be set up quickly on site by a single operator.

Depending on site circumstances, the crane can be operated via its own diesel generator or site electricity.

Andrew Spink, heavy cranes operations director at Ainscough Crane Hire, said: “Following the recent arrival of several new MK140s, we’re pleased to further bolster our fleet with the arrival of the Liebherr MK88-4.1.

“Our fleet of cranes is stronger and more adaptable than ever, and we continue to be well placed to improve the service we offer our clients while maintaining the highest standards of safety. The MK88-4-1 offers a range of benefits – it’s highly flexible, fast erecting, and it will be a great addition to our work on projects across the country.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk