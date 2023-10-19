New name for ByrneLooby

Left to right are Nicolas Costabile (corporate services), Adam Tilling (regional director), John Byrne, Jose Luis Manzanares Abasolo (CEO), Michael Looby, Rafael Fernandez Cantillana (chief investment officer) and Rosalio Alonso Peces (COO)

Spanish consulting engineer Ayesa, the firm behind Real Madrid’s new Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, acquired Irish-UK consultant ByrneLooby in February 2022.

After 18 months of integration, the branding is now being aligned.

The UK and Ireland offices continue to be headed by John Byrne, co-founder of ByrneLooby, with the new title of Ayesa’s UK & Ireland manager. He said: “From the beginning, we could see that both companies are very similar in goals, culture and philosophy, with teams striving to deliver better quality and a more sustainable and resilient built environment. Since the acquisition, we’ve continued to grow our revenues, staff and capabilities, making significant inroads into the vibrant UK and Ireland infrastructure sectors. I’m excited about the future as we can do much more with greater agility, maintaining our core offering of highly technical and multidisciplinary services but now on a global scale.”

