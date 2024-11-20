New name for Dresser Mouldings

Latham Timber Manufacturing's Rochdale workshop

James Latham, an independent distributor of timber, panels and decors, has rebranded its Rochdale-based timber mouldings and cladding specialist, Dresser Mouldings to Latham Timber Manufacturing.

The division continues to be headed up by general manager David Johnson, reporting to Andy Duffin at James Latham Group. There have been no personnel or day-to-day operational changes.

The move is in line with the James Latham Group’s plan to bring all subsidiaries in line with the overall family of brands.

James Latham acquired Dresser in 2019 to meet the rising market demand for machined mouldings and cladding and has since invested in plant upgrades and new machinery.

David Johnson said: “Since James Latham acquired Dresser, they’ve provided incredible support to help enhance the business and broaden both our scope and ambition. Put simply, these experts are deeply rooted in the timber trade, fully understanding the challenges we face and recognising opportunities as they arise. They continue to help us, whether physically or digitally, to evolve our proposition, maintain our appeal, and make serious in-roads into existing and emerging markets.”

