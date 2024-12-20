New name for Keltbray Infrastructure Services

Aureos chief executive Darren James

EMK Capital, a London private equity outfit, bought Keltbray Infrastructure Services Limited (KISL) from Keltbray Holdings in August 2024.

The new name Aureos is styled by the company in upper case, AUREOS, somewhat inevitably, and pronounced Or-ree-oss. It is described as “an aspirational hybrid” of Aurora, the Latin word for dawn, and Eos, the Greek goddess of the dawn’.

The company itself says that its new name means “a new dawn” and that it “invokes value, quality and excellence”.

Aureos chief executive Darren James said: “I am particularly pleased with the engagement of our extended team in choosing the new company name as we enter the next exciting phase of growth.”

