New name for Laing O'Rourke Construction in corporate restructure

The filing was lodged at Companies House on 1st April 2022 [not an April Fool’s prank] following a special resolution passed by directors on 25th March.

The new name for Laing O'Rourke Construction is Laing O'Rourke Delivery.

The name change was today explained as part of a streamlining of the corporate structure to create a single, consolidated UK trading group under Laing O’Rourke Holdings Limited and to reduce the number of legal entities in the UK group.

The consolidated UK trading group comprise five operating entities:

Laing O’Rourke Delivery: the new name for Laing O’Rourke Construction, comprising the Buildings and Infrastructure trading businesses

the new name for Laing O’Rourke Construction, comprising the Buildings and Infrastructure trading businesses Explore 2050 Engineering: comprised of Expanded, the specialist piling, civils and structures business, and Crown House Technologies, the specialist MEP business

comprised of Expanded, the specialist piling, civils and structures business, and Crown House Technologies, the specialist MEP business Explore 2050 Manufacturing: includes Laing O’Rourke’s two UK manufacturing facilities – Explore Manufacturing in Nottinghamshire and CHt Manufacturing in the West Midlands – and well as geotechnical business Expanded Piling, and specialist stone contractor Vetter

includes Laing O’Rourke’s two UK manufacturing facilities – Explore Manufacturing in Nottinghamshire and CHt Manufacturing in the West Midlands – and well as geotechnical business Expanded Piling, and specialist stone contractor Vetter Select Plant Hire: remains a standalone trading business for cranes, plant and equipment

remains a standalone trading business for cranes, plant and equipment Laing O’Rourke Services: made up of employment entities, as well as specialist digital design and recruitment businesses.

There are no management changes involved in the new arrangements, not is there any impact on operations, the company said.

Click on image to enlarge

Seamus French, Europe managing director and CEO-designate, said: “This much simpler corporate structure is a positive move for the business and all our stakeholders. The restructure will simplify our financial reporting process and ensure we can run our corporate structure more efficiently, allowing management to focus their time on running the core trading companies that will drive the growth of the business.”

Legal director Madeleina Loughrey-Grant, who also chairs the group’s sustainability steering committee, added: “These structural changes represent another step forward in our governance journey, making compliance and governance simpler and streamlining further our corporate governance and ESG reporting.”

There are no management changes involved in the new arrangements, not is there any impact on operations, the company said.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk