That'll be needing a re-spray

Lakehouse Contracts, based in Brentwood, and Foster Property Maintenance, based in Norwich, were purchased by newly formed Mapps Group in August.

This took Lakehouse plc out of its original core business to focus on more recently acquired interests in energy support services, such as Sure Maintenance, a gas installation and maintenance business.

As a result of this new positioning, the group has changed its name to Sureserve.