New name for SSE Contracting

The rebrand follows the sale of SSE Contracting by SSE Plc (formerly Scottish & Southern Energy) to investment group Aurelius earlier this year.

Enerveo (SSE Contracting, as was) has around 1,900 employees and is the largest streetlight contractor in the UK. Its high voltage engineers install energy infrastructure for clients including schools, hospitals and substations. Its rail division delivers mechanical, electrical and civils activity for Network Rail and Transport for London.

The marketing people said that the new name – Enerveo – combines the words energy and nerve (as in the nerve centre of critical infrastructure) with eo, the Latin for “I go” (and not eo, the Portuguese for “it’s the”).

The company itself writes its new name in the shouty style of ENERVEO, with the third E “forward slanting, showing both motion and a brand facing into the future”.

Pinder Kang, director of work winning, said: “The rebrand comes at a great time for us to make a splash in the market – we have an eye-catching new brand identity that leads people to sit up and take notice, and we are striking at the right time; the country has been through a period of turmoil, but infrastructure is now at the fore of the government’s forward looking strategy and growth plans are perfectly aligned to our commitment to innovation and renewal.”

