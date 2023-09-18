New name for TTL Properties

TfL’s joint venture with Barratt and L&Q completed its first development in the summer, in Blackhorse Road, Walthamstow [Photo: Barratt London]

TTL Properties officially changed its name to Places for London on 3rd July this year but is only now rolling out the rebrand.

The new name is said “easier for its customers to understand”, TfL says, which owns the business via Transport Trading Ltd.

TTL Properties was incorporated in 2014 and became financially independent of TfL in April 2022, with the purpose of taking forward TfL’s property development activity without taking any funding away from transport operations. All operating profits made from recurring revenues continue to be returned to TfL as a dividend, for investment in the transport network.

TfL has capacity on its land for an estimated 20,000 homes. So far, 3,350 have been started and 800 completed.

Places for London chief executive Graeme Craig said: “Places for London is a name that better reflects our ongoing relationship with Transport for London and our purpose and will be simpler for our customers to understand. Working with our partners, we are excited to increasingly be one of London's most important landowners – delivering new homes and improvements for communities across the capital.”

