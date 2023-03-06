New owner for James Fisher Nuclear

Private investor Rcapital has acquired James Fisher Nuclear (JFN) from James Fisher & Sons plc.

JFN provides design, manufacture, testing and inspection services to nuclear decommissioning projects, including Sellafield and Dounreay., It has 240 employees across six locations, including its headquarters in Preston.

Rcapital investment director Josie Richardson said: “James Fisher Nuclear occupies a unique place in the UK’s nuclear decommissioning industry and has a 30-year track record of providing market-leading technical services and expertise to some of the most challenging projects.”

Rcapital’s investment portfolio also includes solar panel installer Avonside Energy, acquired in September 2022 after the Avonside Group fell into administration, and M&E consultant Patrick Parsons Group, acquired in March 2021.

