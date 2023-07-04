New Orbit CEO takes up post

Phil Andrew

Andrew joins Orbit from StepChange, a debt advice charity where he served as chief executive before his appointment at Orbit earlier this year. He replaces Jonathan Wallbank who had held the position of interim group CEO.

Before joining StepChange, Andrew was chief executive of Working Links, which provides support to disadvantaged and socially excluded groups within the UK, Ireland and the Middle East. He has also held a number of senior positions in the UK and France including chief finance officer at Sodexo UK & Ireland, and chief executive at Sodexo Justice Services.

He is a chartered accountant, qualified treasurer and chartered marketer, and is chair of the Marketors’ Trust. He was previously vice-chair of Raven Housing Trust and chair of the Breck Foundation, an online safety awareness charity.

