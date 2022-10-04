New owner for Aberdeen surveyors

Shirley Thomson, former owner of BDG Thomson Gray, is now a Hardies partner

The acquisition bolsters Hardies’ operations in northeast Scotland, where it did not have a quantity surveying department.

Founded in 1885, BDG Thomson Gray (formerly Baxter Dunn & Gray) is one of the oldest quantity surveying practices in Scotland. Owner Shirley Thomson now becomes a partner in Hardies with responsibility for running its quantity surveying department in Aberdeen. She also heads its dispute resolution department, as a member of the RICS chairman’s panel of adjudicators.

Hardies senior partner Danny McArthur said: “We have witnessed continued growth in our Aberdeen office over recent years. This deal strengthens our position in the northeast of Scotland and provides additional local support to our and BDG Thomson Gray’s clients.

“Shirley coming on board significantly increases our service offering in dispute services which was an area identified in our growth plan. A well-known figure in the Aberdeen area, we are delighted to have Shirley join our team.”

Ms Thomson added: “What appealed about this deal is that Hardies share our thinking in terms of the quality of service we deliver and how we look after and develop our staff. We regard this deal as a tremendous opportunity that enables us to expand the range of projects we can undertake for existing and new clients.”

The acquisition follows Hardies expansion beyond its native Scotland earlier this year, opening new offices in Belfast, Leeds, and London, taking its network to 13 offices.

In 2016 Hardies merged with J&E Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, another Scottish practice, but the two organisations have retained their own identities, with Hardies as the construction arm of the business and Shepherd specialising in residential valuation, commercial property management and auction services. Together they now have 41 offices across the UK.

