New owner for Bolton disputes specialist

Peter Vinden

Vinden will now trade as Gateley Vinden.

In the year to 31st August 2019, Vinden's made a profit of £800,000 on turnover of £4.7m. Gateley’s revenue is likely to be around £100m this year.

Vinden’s staff of 40 operate from five locations: Bolton, Nottingham, Liverpool, Manchester and London, but most are in the head office in Bolton. Founder and chief executive Peter Vinden, along with managing director Chris Duffill and directors Andrew Crompton and Martin Bennett will remain on the Gateley Vinden management board.

Peter Vinden said: “This is a really positive move for our team and we are delighted to join Gateley. Our two companies have worked together successfully for a number of years and have a shared ethos and approach. By combining our multi-talented teams, we have an enhanced offering for clients which will bring numerous benefits for all."

Gateley chief executive Michael Ward said: "I am pleased to welcome the Vinden team to Gateley. This is a team we know and trust. Their results driven, client centric and inclusive culture is fully aligned with Gateley's and we are confident that the integration process will be smooth and rapid. Bringing Vinden's skills in-house strengthens and expands our corporate advisory, dispute management and resolution expertise.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk