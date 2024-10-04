New owner for Burnley waterproofing company

Wykamol's Burnley HQ

Established in 1934 in Burnley, Wykamol specialises in dampproofing and property renovation products.

Wykamol operates from two sites in Burnley: a head office that also has powder production, and a site dedicated to high-density polyethylene (HDPE)) manufacturing and warehousing.

Mapei already has 370 employees in the UK and is the market leader in ceramic installation products, with manufacturing plants in Halesowen and Speake and three warehouses in the West Midlands.

"Mapei has a long history in the UK, dating back to 1989,” said its chief executive Veronica Squinzi. “Thanks to this acquisition and the recent opening of the new Speke plant, dedicated to the production of concrete admixtures, the group is improving local production capacity and its presence in the UK, continuing its responsible growth strategy.”

Philip Breakspear, managing director of Mapei UK, added: "This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision to strengthen our market position and expand our product offerings. By combining the strengths and expertise of both companies, we are poised to deliver even greater value to our customers and drive innovation in the construction industry."

By leveraging Wykamol's distribution network and technical expertise, Mapei aims to enhance its service delivery and customer support across the UK.

Globally, Mapei has 12,500 employees across 57 countries and in 2023 turned over €4.2bn.

