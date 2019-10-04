New owner for Leicester readymix supplier

Maxi Readymix

Maxi Readymix is based on the Enderby Road Industrial Estate in Leicester and was set up just five years ago by Jim Abraham

Aggregate Industries chief executive Guy Edwards said: “We have been very impressed by the Maxi Readymix Concrete Limited team and are delighted to welcome them to the Aggregate Industries family. Utilising their experience in the construction sector and their strong focus on customer service, we will be able to assist the business with its future growth plans, complementing our own existing activities. This acquisition will strengthen our position in the Midlands market and will support our ambition of remaining the supplier of choice for our customers.”

Maxi Readymix director James Abraham added: “Since establishing the family run company in 2014, we have always prided ourselves on being a truly reliable readymix concrete supplier, delivering high quality products and first class service. We are confident that under the ownership of Aggregate Industries this will continue and the business will further thrive. I strongly believe that this partnership will offer us the support needed to continue developing in the local market.”

